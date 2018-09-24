Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sinkholes damage Gaelic football club
Facilities at Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club have been badly damaged due to sinkholes which appeared overnight on Sunday.
As a result the club has been closed.
People have been told not to enter the grounds.
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window