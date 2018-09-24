Media player
Delayed orchestra's impromptu airport gig
As their easyJet flight to Venice was delayed by an hour, the Camerata of Léman orchestra chose to play a spontaneous concert for other passengers stuck in Geneva Airport.
24 Sep 2018
