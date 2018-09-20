Video

The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has rejected the latest Brexit backstop proposals from the chief negotiator put forward for Northern Ireland.

Michel Barnier has proposed that goods could be checked in Britain before arriving in Northern Ireland.

The EU has proposed a backstop that would mean Northern Ireland staying in the customs union, large parts of the single market and the EU VAT system.

Mr Barnier has emphasised that it can only apply to Northern Ireland.

