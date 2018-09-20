Media player
French bus driver slaps boy, 12, in viral video
A French bus driver was caught slapping a 12-year-old boy on camera last week.
The video of the incident, which took place in a Paris suburb, has garnered over 1.2 million views.
The man, who is facing disciplinary action, says the boy ran out onto the road, forcing him to brake hard.
The boy says he shouted back "shut up" after he thought he had heard an insult first.
