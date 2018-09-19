Video

A woman has died after a caravan was blown off a cliff in the Republic of Ireland in Claddaghduff, County Galway.

The woman, in her 50s, died after the caravan was swept away at about 07:45 BST.

Storm Ali has been battering parts of the British Isles.

More than 200,000 homes are without power in Northern Ireland and the Republic, with wind disrupting travel.