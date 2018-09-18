Media player
Tariq Ramadan: #MeToo in the Muslim world
Oxford professor Tariq Ramadan is one of the Muslim world’s most famous and charismatic speakers.
But several women have now come forward to say that the man who used to preach religion in public, sexually assaulted them in private. He strongly denies the claims.
18 Sep 2018
