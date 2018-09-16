Fancy a French presidential souvenir?
Video

Souvenirs celebrating French presidency go on sale

A new line of official souvenirs celebrating the French presidency have gone on sale this weekend.

The collection ranges from T-shirts with a silhouette of President Macron's joyous reaction to France's World Cup win to macaroons inspired by France's tricolour flag.

