What 'no deal' Brexit will mean for Europe's largest port
Brexit: What 'no deal' would mean for Rotterdam

Europe's biggest port says companies aren't doing enough to prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit.

Rotterdam is planning to employ more than 900 extra customs staff to deal with the extra checks that will be required if the UK leaves the EU without reaching an agreement on its future relationship with the single market.

Anna Holligan joined customs officials on board a ship in the Port of Rotterdam.

  • 18 Sep 2018
