Holidaymakers film aftermath of cliff collapse
Video

Zakynthos rock fall: Greece tourists film aftermath of cliff collapse

Tourists reacted in horror as they watched the aftermath of a cliff collapse on a popular beach on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

At least seven people were hurt when part of the rock face broke away, officials say. But none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Rescue teams were searching for anyone who could be trapped.

Navagio beach, also known as "shipwreck beach", is popular with tourists and can be reached only by boat.

  • 13 Sep 2018
