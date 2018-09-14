Has Usain Bolt won the space race?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Usain Bolt wins running race in zero-gravity

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt has won a race in zero gravity as part of a champagne promotion.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Sep 2018