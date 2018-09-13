Video

Two men named as suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the UK have said they were merely tourists.

Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told Russia's state-controlled RT channel that they went sightseeing in Salisbury but returned to London within an hour.

They are accused by the UK of trying to kill Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March with the nerve agent Novichok.

The UK has said it believes they are agents of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.