Putin: 'We've found the Skripal suspects'
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has found the suspects in Skripal poisoning case, and that they are civilians.

The UK government recently named them as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, and said they were from Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

  • 12 Sep 2018
