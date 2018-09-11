Borrell: 'Europe is not a supermarket'

Video

Spain’s foreign minister Josep Borrell has told the BBC that no country in Europe can accept splitting the four freedoms of the European Union - the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital.

Mr Borrell said he regrets Brexit but that Europe is a "political project” and can not be treated as a supermarket, in which Britain just chooses the fundamental freedoms it likes.

