Sweden PM 'very concerned' about far-right
Sweden's prime minister has said he is "very concerned" about the rise of populist parties during his country's general election.

"Either we stay with a decent democracy or we choose another path," Stefan Lofven told the BBC's Jenny Hill on his way to vote.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are tipped for second place.

  • 09 Sep 2018
