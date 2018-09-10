Missing for 30 years, but could this soldier be alive?

Video

Igor Bilokurov went missing in Afghanistan in 1988 while he was a Soviet soldier. Originally from western Ukraine, his 78-year-old mother thought she'd never see him again and had given up hope. She even had a gravestone made.

But earlier this year a man with some physical similarities to him approached a group of Ukrainians travelling in Afghanistan. Saying he suffers from memory loss, possibly as a result of injury, he claims to have no recollection of being Igor, but says he comes from the same part of Ukraine.

Could it be him?

BBC Ukraine correspondent Jonah Fisher reports.