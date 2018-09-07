Russian TV reaction as Novichok suspects named

Media player
Salisbury Novichok suspects named: How did Russian media report it?
Russia's state-controlled TV responded sarcastically to the naming of the men wanted for the Salisbury poisonings.
Within minutes, political talk shows on both main Kremlin-controlled Russian channels interrupted their discussions to mention the news that the British government had named suspects in the case.
07 Sep 2018
