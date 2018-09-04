Meeting Spain's new migrants

Meeting Spain's illegal migrants
Video

More than 30,000 migrants have entered Spain illegally since the start of the year, the highest in more than a decade.

Once they reach Spain, they keep on moving - some continue to other European countries, others try to start a new life in Spain.

Reporter: Gavin Lee

Video Journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

  • 04 Sep 2018
