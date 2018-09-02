Mourners gather at circus for funeral

Media player
Rosa Bouglione funeral: Mourners gather at circus
Mourners from around the circus world gathered at Paris' Cirque d'Hiver to say goodbye to Rosa Bouglione, "the undisputed queen of the circus".
Bouglione, who died on Sunday 26 August aged 107, was born into a circus family and went on to run the famed Cirque d'Hiver with her husband.
She leaves 55 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
02 Sep 2018
