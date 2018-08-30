German MEP 'optimistic' on EU-UK deal

Video

A no-deal Brexit “would be the worst scenario possible,” but both the EU and UK had to prepare for that outcome, the MEP and chair of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister has said.

"I am actually still optimistic that we will find a solution which guarantees an orderly withdrawal from the European Union," he told Hardtalk's Sarah Montague.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 30 August 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only)