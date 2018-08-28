'I was worried about Louis C.K.'s return'
The owner of a New York comedy club explains why he allowed the comedian to perform

Comedian Louis C.K. made a surprise return to the stage of New York's Comedy Cellar on Sunday night, ten months after admitting to several instances of sexual misconduct. Audiences at the venue were not told he was on the bill. Noam Dworman, the club's owner, defended the decision.

(Photo: Louis C.K. Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Comedy Festival)

