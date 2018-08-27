Paragliders wow crowds over Lake Geneva
Acro World Tour: Paragliders compete over Lake Geneva

Paragliders, base jumpers and pilots competed at the Acro World Tour finals in Switzerland.

Thousands of spectators gathered to watch competitors hurtle through the skies above Lake Geneva.

