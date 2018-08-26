The papal visit in three minutes

Media player
Pope Francis's trip to Ireland in three minutes
During his visit to Ireland Pope Francis spoke at Dublin Castle, met members of the public, attended a concert at Croke Park and lead services at Knock and Phoenix Park.
Thousands of people turned out to see him during the two-day trip, which was the first by a Pope since John Paul II's visit in 1979.
To read more about Pope Francis's Irish visit click here.
26 Aug 2018
