Silent vigil for Tuam babies

A silent vigil was held in Tuam in County Galway in memory of almost 800 babies and young children who died in the town's mother and baby home.

The home was run by the Bon Secours order of nuns and a child died there on average nearly every two weeks during the period it was open between 1925 and 1961.

More than 1,000 people turned up to the vigil, which was held as the Pope celebrated Mass in Phoenix Park in Dublin.