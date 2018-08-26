Tens of thousands turn out for Pope Francis
Tens of thousands of people have braved the heavy rain for a glimpse of Pope Francis on the second day of his visit to the Republic of Ireland.

The pontiff addressed crowds at the Marian shrine in Knock before returning to Dublin, where he will say Mass at the city's Phoenix Park.

