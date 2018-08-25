Media player
Papal visit: Pope Francis arrives at Dublin airport
Pope Francis has arrived at Dublin Airport for the Republic of Ireland's first papal visit for almost 40 years.
His plane touched down shortly before 10:30 BST.
25 Aug 2018
