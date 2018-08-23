'The games industry transformed my career'

Video

Video games are helping the music industry “thrive on entirely new levels”, the head of music at game publisher Electronic Arts has said.

Composer Jessica Curry, and Charlie Burley from the band April Towers, explain the impact being featured in a video game has had on their career.

