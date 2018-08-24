'Church has fallen over a cliff'
Pope's Ireland visit: 'Church has fallen over a cliff'

Abuse survivor Marie Collins says she wants to hear a clear plan of action on dealing with clerical sex abuse from Pope Francis during his two-day visit to the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that he would meet some victims during his Irish visit.

She was speaking to Martin Bashir, the BBC's Religion Editor, ahead of the first papal visit to the country in 40 years.

