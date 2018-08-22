Europe's biggest illegal turtle farm shut

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spain's Guardia Civil shut illegal Majorca turtle farm
Spanish police have rescued 1,100 turtles and 750 eggs from what they say was Europe's biggest illegal turtle farm.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking an endangered species.
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45275197/spain-s-guardia-civil-shut-illegal-majorca-turtle-farmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window