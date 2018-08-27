Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What does it mean to look Muslim?
Muslim men and non-Muslim men in the Netherlands and Belgium have been swapping clothes as part of a photography project to combat stereotyping.
Participants in the travelling project want to start conversations about identity and encourage people to think about how they perceive Muslims in their community.
-
27 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window