What does it mean to look Muslim?
Muslim men and non-Muslim men in the Netherlands and Belgium have been swapping clothes as part of a photography project to combat stereotyping.

Participants in the travelling project want to start conversations about identity and encourage people to think about how they perceive Muslims in their community.

  • 27 Aug 2018
