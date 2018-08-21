Search for missing after Italy flash flood
Italy flash flood: Rescuers search for missing hikers

Emergency services are still searching for at least five people who have been missing since flash floods hit a national park in Calabria, southern Italy, on Monday.

At least 11 hikers have been killed, and 18 others were rescued, including a 10-year-old boy.

Mountain rescue squads with helicopters managed to winch some of those trapped in a flooded gorge to safety, as this footage shows.

