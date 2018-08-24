Media player
Nathan Carter to perform for Pope Francis at Croke Park
Country music star Nathan Carter is to perform for Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families on Saturday.
He will share the stage with Andrea Bocelli and Daniel O'Donnell.
The concert in front of 70,000 people forms part of Pope Francis' two-day visit to Ireland.
24 Aug 2018
