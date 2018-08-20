Tanks in Prague: Remembering Soviet invasion 50 years on

Media player
Prague 1968: The Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia
It's 50 years since the Soviet Union crushed the Prague Spring. Some 250,000 troops stormed into Czechoslovakia to suppress reforms aimed at liberalising the communist country.
A Russian paratrooper and a Czech saboteur agreed to meet in Prague and exchanged views on the events of 1968.
Produced by Maria Jevstafjeva, Ksenia Churmanova and Paul Ivan Harris. Archive from Critical Past
20 Aug 2018
