Moscovici: 'An exceptionally tough period for the Greek people'

Greece bailout: Moscovici talks of 'exceptionally tough period' for Greek people
The EU Commissioner on Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, has acknowledged the hardship Greeks endured during the eight years of the debt crisis.
He was speaking after Greece officially emerged from the eurozone bailout programme.
20 Aug 2018
