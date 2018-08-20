Moscovici: 'An exceptionally tough period for the Greek people'
The EU Commissioner on Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, has acknowledged the hardship Greeks endured during the eight years of the debt crisis.

He was speaking after Greece officially emerged from the eurozone bailout programme.

