'I was under the bridge when it collapsed'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Genoa bridge: 'I was under the bridge when it collapsed'

Most of Luciano Goccia's truck was crushed, except for the driver's seat he was in.

A national day of mourning will be held on Saturday to coincide with the funerals of the victims.

Rescuers say they have little hope of finding more survivors.

  • 16 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Italian bridge collapse caught on camera