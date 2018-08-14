'I smelt smoke then something exploded'
Some 160 patients, including 10 children, have been evacuated from a hospital in Tenerife after a fire broke out.

Firefighters said the blaze at La Candelaria Hospital started after a oxygen canister exploded.

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested.

