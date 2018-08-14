Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tenerife hospital fire: 'I smelt smoke then something exploded'
Some 160 patients, including 10 children, have been evacuated from a hospital in Tenerife after a fire broke out.
Firefighters said the blaze at La Candelaria Hospital started after a oxygen canister exploded.
A 51-year-old woman has been arrested.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45188561/tenerife-hospital-fire-i-smelt-smoke-then-something-explodedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window