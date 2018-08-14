Moment of Italian bridge collapse

Media player
Italy bridge: Moment of Genoa motorway collapse
Footage appears to show the moment a Genoa bridge collapses in the distance, sending vehicles 90m (295ft) to the ground.
Read more: Fatal Genoa motorway collapse
