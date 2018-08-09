Malta murder: Family demand 'full picture'

Media player
Caruana Galizia: Malta journalist's son seeks 'full picture'
The family of murdered anti-corruption blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia has urged Malta to hold a public inquiry.
Her son Paul told the BBC that the state must find out if her death could have been prevented.
Without that, he said, "you feel like you can't grieve".
