Why Bosnian coffee is served with sherbet
Video

Mike Corey visits Sarajevo to try out Bosnian coffee which is served with sherbet and Turkish delight.

How did this combination come about? The Travel Show's Mike Corey finds out more.

  • 20 Aug 2018
