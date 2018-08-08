Media player
Barcelona attackers 'had a spiritual void'
A year after the attack on Barcelona's Las Ramblas area, someone who knew the young perpetrators well told the BBC they changed before the attack, and had a 'religious void' they were searching to fill.
08 Aug 2018
