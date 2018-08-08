Musicians boycott Russian music festival
Russia’s biggest rock festival was boycotted by musicians because of the Ministry of Defence had a large presence there.

Military hardware was on display for 200,000 music fans at Nashestviye festival, with some artists calling the show “propaganda”.

Report by Ksenia Idrisova and Elizaveta Vereykina

