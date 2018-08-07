Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Passengers evacuate Frankfurt airport over security lapse
Parts of Frankfurt airport were evacuated on Tuesday and dozens of flights cancelled after a French family of four got past security despite a positive test for explosives.
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45104087/passengers-evacuate-frankfurt-airport-over-security-lapseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window