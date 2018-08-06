Media player
Bologna tanker truck explosion leaves two dead
Two trucks have collided on a motorway bridge on the outskirts of Bologna in northern Italy, causing an explosion and fire which killed at least two people.
The blast, which engulfed the area with flames and black smoke, caused the bridge to partially collapse.
06 Aug 2018
