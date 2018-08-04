Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women set new skydiving record in Ukraine
Fifty-seven women have taken part in a synchronised skydive in Ukraine, setting a new world record.
It is the highest number of people to get into and then change formation three times during a dive - and it all happened in just 90 seconds. They beat the previous record by one.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window