Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Europe heatwave: Why are Spain and Portugal so hot?
With southern Europe baking in a heatwave the record temperature for the continent could be broken.
BBC Weather's Chris Fawkes explains why temperatures have hit above 40C.
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45058171/europe-heatwave-why-are-spain-and-portugal-so-hotRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window