Saint's day marked with wine fight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wine fight: Why a battle of wine marks a Saint's day
An annual wine battle (Batalla de Vino) has taken place in the Spanish town of Haro, in the La Rioja region.
Steeped in religious traditions it takes place every year on San Pedro (St Peter's) Day and forms part of a weeklong wine festival.
In the 17th Century a wine fight erupted during the celebrations and local people and tourists have been recreating it since then.
Rafael Estefania reports.
-
06 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-45047414/wine-fight-why-a-battle-of-wine-marks-a-saint-s-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window