Saint's day marked with wine fight

An annual wine battle (Batalla de Vino) has taken place in the Spanish town of Haro, in the La Rioja region.

Steeped in religious traditions it takes place every year on San Pedro (St Peter's) Day and forms part of a weeklong wine festival.

In the 17th Century a wine fight erupted during the celebrations and local people and tourists have been recreating it since then.

Rafael Estefania reports.

