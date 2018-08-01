'Threats won't stop me feeding refugees'

Media player
Mamma Maria: The Greek mother who loves to share
Maria Makrogianni is known as Mamma Maria by refugees living on the Greek island of Samos. She used to feed them from her beach restaurant, but after receiving threatening phone calls, she closed up shop.
With her husband, she now helps people from her home.
Video by Theopi Skarlatos
01 Aug 2018
