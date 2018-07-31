Media player
False widow spider 'sucked lizard out like a stew'
A false widow spider has been recorded feeding on Ireland's only native lizard.
A Dublin woman discovered the spider alongside the small, dead zootoca vivipara - or common lizard, a protected species across the island of Ireland - in her garden in County Dublin.
It was was half covered in the false widow's silk, and the spider was seemingly feeding on it.
Rob Gandola, of the Herpetological Society of Ireland, said people should contact the group if they come across lizard carcasses.
31 Jul 2018
