Irishman on honeymoon dies in Greek fire

Irishman on honeymoon is confirmed dead after Greek wildfires
A newly married Irishman is confirmed dead after being caught up in wildfires in Greece.
Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp, who was on honeymoon, became separated from his wife Zoe Holohan trying to escape the flames in the seaside resort of Mati.
In a statement, the two families said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.
They also asked for privacy "as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery."
25 Jul 2018
