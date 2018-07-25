Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greece wildfires: 'I jumped from the flames'
Katerina Pantelidis tells the BBC's Gavin Lee how she survived the devastating wildfires in Greece.
High winds spread the fire, trapping many in homes and vehicles and forcing others into the sea as they tried to escape the flames.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window