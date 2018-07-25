Media player
Greece wildfires: Ariel view of destruction
Wildfires have killed at least 74 people in Greece.
It is Greece's worst fire disaster since 2007, when dozens of people were killed in the southern Peloponnese peninsula.
25 Jul 2018
